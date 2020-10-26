Carolina Beach finds new ways to spread holiday cheer despite pandemic

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Coronavirus has forced towns and cities to cancel many upcoming holiday events. In Carolina Beach, they are trying to make the most out of a tough situation.

Earlier this month, the town announced the cancellation of their annual Island of Lights Christmas parade.

“2020’s just been a difficult year for all of us and City of Wilmington and our whole country, so we have had to come up with things to hopefully make it a more normal holiday season for our children and for our families,” Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce said.

Some of those new activities include Santa neighborhood visits, Christmas Coves at the Boardwalk, and a holiday lighting competition. They say while it won’t be a normal celebration, there is plenty to be excited about.



“People are uneasy in general for the times we’re going through and it’s certainly very understandable, but this is a way it’s not what you’re used to, but it’s different and it’s creative,” Pierce said. “I’m pretty excited about it to have something new to be honest with you.”​

There also looking into holding a reverse parade, where the public can drive through on their own. Mayor Pierce says it’s important for everyone to remember the simple things that go along with every holiday.

“Be nice to each other, remember what that holiday season is all about is taking care of each other and take care of our families and our children,” Pierce said. “Let’s work together, it’s not what you expect it to be, it’s not what you’re used to seeing, but we can make this work if we just all work together.”