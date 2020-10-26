Deputies search for missing Brunswick County teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities need your help finding a missing Brunswick County teen.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says 12-year-old Madilyn Sue Burtt was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday on Jericho Drive near Southport.

Madilyn is 5′ tall and weighs about 110 lbs.

She was wearing a black shirt, possible a red and white button down shirts, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. She also wears glasses.

BCSO says she could have been headed toward the Sea Trail area.

If you know any information, call Det. Geiger at (910) 398-1243 or call 911.