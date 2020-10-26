Free COVID-19 testing site opening in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Starting Tuesday there will be a new way to get tested for COVID-19 in New Hanover County for free.

New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner says the State of North Carolina now has access to additional testing abilities thanks to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A testing site will open Tuesday at UNCW parking lot 1A. The site will remain open every Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4:00 p.m. until November 24.

Turner says unlike the testing that’s done at the health department for those experiencing symptoms or close contact, this will be open to anyone who feels he or she needs to be tested.

“The citizens themselves will swab their nose and then give the sample back to the staff member,” Turner said. “The National Guard is helping us, we have our public health staff are going to be on site, emergency management staff are going to be on site.”

Click here for more information.