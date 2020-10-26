New exhibit at Cape Fear Museum highlights World War II history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly two months since Wilmington was named the nation’s first World War II Heritage City, the area is still commemorating the special honor.

A World War II exhibit is now on display at the Cape Fear Museum.

The exhibition is on tour from the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and highlights African American experiences during the war.

There a multiple artifacts and hands on station to teach visitors.

Museum workers say it’s an important exhibit that they hope people will come out to visit.

“We’re kind of a joint history destination for visitors and people who live here as well that just want to learn more about the impact Wilmington had during the war time effort,” Cape Fear Museum Marketing Specialist Barbi Baker said.

You can check out the exhibit at the Cape Fear Museum, located at 814 Market Street, until January 8.