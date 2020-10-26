North Carolina to get nearly 3.2M BinaxNOW virus tests

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it’s sending nearly 3.2 million rapid coronavirus tests to North Carolina.

The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes.

The department said Monday the tests will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Roy Cooper to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities.

As of Oct. 26, more than 1.3 million BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to North Carolina.