Riegelwood man charged with accessory after the fact in NC man’s murder

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another man is charged in connection to the death of a Durham man whose body was dumped in the Cape Fear River, deputies say.

On August 28, 60-year-old Allen Lavander Alston, of Riegelwood, was charged with accessory after the fact in the murder investigation of Kenneth Ross Covell.

- Advertisement -

Alston was placed in the Bladen County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

41-year-old Jim Goins, of Durham, is charged with first degree murder.

The sheriff’s office says Goins is charged with killing Kenneth Ross Covell, also of Durham, during an altercation that happened early on August 18 in the East Arcadia area.

Bladen deputies say Goins dumped Covell’s body in the Cape Fear River. The body was recovered a few days later.

The sheriff’s office say the victim and suspect knew each other and shared an address. Sheriff Jim McVicker said in a news conference that he believe it’s a halfway house.

Deputies say Alston helped dispose of the body after the murder.