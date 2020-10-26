Second Lady Karen Pence in NC: ‘This is going to be a close race’

NEW HILL, NC (WNCN) — Second Lady Karen Pence paid a visit to North Carolina on Monday for a “Make America Great Again” campaign event.

“It should say something to you that Mike [Pence] was here last night and I’m here today; I mean North Carolina is very, very important to this election,” said Second Lady Karen Pence. “This is going to be a close race.”

Pence spoke to a crowd of around 75 people in New Hill. In about half an hour, she covered topics like supporting women, senior citizens and veterans.

Much of her speech focused on the economy.

“North Carolina, you are moving in the right direction but Joe Biden wants to shut down the economy and we can’t let that happen,” she said.

