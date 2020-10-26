Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband campaigns in NC

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY) — Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff campaigned in Winston-Salem and Boone on Monday.
According to the Biden-Harris campaign, the visit was encourage North Carolinians to vote early for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Campaign officials said Emhoff headlined “Biden for President North Carolina Early Voter Mobilization Events” along with local leaders to urge people to cast their ballot during the state’s in-person early vote period, which lasts until October 31.