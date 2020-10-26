PCSO: Two convenience stores cited for selling alcohol to teens

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two convenience stores have been cited for reportedly selling alcohol to teens.

After receiving multiple complaints from the community, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit collaborated with NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Agents on Friday and conducted surveillance on several convenience stores in the Burgaw area.

Adam’s Minute Mart (formerly “Brown’s Minute Mart”) and Donnie’s Minute Mart were cited for selling alcohol to someone under 21.

PCSO says Adam’s Minute Mart sold alcohol to a 16 year old. Adam’s Minute Mart was charged with selling to underage persons back in March 2019, according to deputies.

Donnie’s Minute Mart reportedly sold alcohol to a 19 year old.

Further ABC violations and fines are to follow by North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents.