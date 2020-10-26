Two teens become first female Eagle Scouts

(WSB) — Two Georgia girls are some of the first in the country to become Eagle Scouts.

They live in Oconee county, just outside Athens.

- Advertisement -

And, they earned the rank by overseeing construction of a butterfly garden at their local middle school.

They’re now on their way to making history.

Halen DeMattei says some things are worth the wait.

“The weeds are like as tall as me,” Halen said. “And so, we had to shovel them all down and it took a long time to do.”

She and her friend, Betsy Chapeau, are scouts, and both are chasing the highest honor a scout can achieve.

Read more here.