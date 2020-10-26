Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats powerless to block confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Republicans are expected to overpower Democratic opposition and vote Monday evening to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Barrett would be Trump’s third Supreme Court justice.

Democrats want Vice President Mike Pence to stay away after his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence’s tie-breaking vote won’t be needed, and he hasn’t said whether he will attend the session.

With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.