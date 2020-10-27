5 deaths tied to COVID-19 outbreak at North Carolina church

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina say at least five people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak connected to a local church.

The Charlotte Observer reports Mecklenburg County Public Health has now identified 143 cases of COVID-19 linked to convocation events at the United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.

According to the health department, four of the people who died were Mecklenburg residents and one lived in Gaston County.

In addition, county officials say a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a senior living community has increased to at least 19 confirmed cases, including three staff members.