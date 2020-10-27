DNA sample after gun charge led to 1976 SC murder arrest

CHESTER, SC (AP) — Authorities say a DNA sample that a South Carolina man was required to give after his arrest this year for pointing a gun while drunk has cracked a long-cold murder case.

South Carolina law required 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman to give the DNA sample because pointing and presenting a firearm is a felony punishable by at least five years.

They say that DNA matched evidence found after Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson’s body was discovered following her rape and murder in 1976.

Coleman got probation and a suspended prison sentence on the gun charges in September. Now he could get a life sentence if convicted.