‘Hightown’ continues filming at Carolina Beach town hall

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Filming for the hit show ‘Hightown’ continued today in Carolina Beach.

Dozens of cast and crew spent hours in the parking lot of town hall filming scenes for the show.

Season one of the series was taped in New England, but the production relocated to North Carolina for season two.

Portions of the drama were filmed in Wrightsville Beach last week near the Hanover Seaside Club.

Filming at various locations around the Cape Fear is expected to continue for the next few weeks, with season two of ‘Hightown’ expected in 2021.