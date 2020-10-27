US 421 exit into New Hanover County closed due to large fuel spill

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re traveling from Leland to Wilmington, heads up on the roads!
Around 2:30 p.m., Leland Fire/Rescue posted online saying the exit to US 421 towards Battleship NC is blocked off for traffic due to a large fuel spill.
All traffic is being diverted across the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The Isabel Holmes Bridge is only open for those leaving Wilmington to get onto US 421 to Burgaw.
At 3:15 p.m., Wilmington police said it could take 3-4 hours to clean up, however it could be longer.
You’re advised to take an alternate route.
