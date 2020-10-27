New Hanover County’s littlest learners adjust to hybrid school schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Things are starting to feel a bit more normal as students are returning to the classroom, even though they are in small groups.

WWAY checked in at Dorothy B. Johnson Pre-K Center to find out how Plan B is working for the littlest learners.

This re-opening schedule allows Group A to attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and group b to attend on Thursdays and Fridays, leaving Wednesday for virtual-only learning.

Principal Dr. Karen McCarty says the students are adjusting well to this new way of learning.

She says the students aren’t bothered by wearing the masks throughout the day and the teachers have stepped up their cleaning routines by sanitizing high-touch surfaces every hour.

Even so, they say the masks and the cleaning have not been the biggest challenges they’ve faced.

“Since we’re not big on technology here at the Pre-K level, adjusting to the remote instruction with the limited amount of technology we do have in our building has been one of the biggest challenges not only for our teachers but also for our families,” McCarty said. “The students just kind of seem to roll with it.”

We also spoke with a teacher who explains what his classroom looks like now in the age of coronavirus.

