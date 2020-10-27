Opera House Theatre Company putting on Halloween performance of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Opera House Theatre Company is adapting to the pandemic to put on a production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ just in time for Halloween.

This is the company’s first production since the pandemic began.

The performance will take place this Friday and Saturday outside of Thalian Hall in Wilmington.

Although the coronavirus has impacted shows so far this year, Justin Smith, with the Opera House, says they have taken steps to make sure everyone is kept safe.

“We are taking every single precaution that we can,” Smith said. “We are using as much information as we can to do the safest possible performances that we can.”

Tickets for Friday’s show are already sold out, but there are a few remaining for Saturday’s performance.