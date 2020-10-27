Sea-Tech holds safety demo day for students

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of students at Southeast Area Technical High School were treated to a demo day this afternoon by local police, EMS and firefighters.

Students could walk around to various stations and speak with emergency workers about their jobs.

There were also several hands-on demonstrations around the parking lot.

Organizer Michelle Whitaker says she hopes the event inspires some of the students to pursue a career in emergency work.

“We’re trying to get them into the career path of emergency services,” Whitaker said. “We desperately need people in those positions. Get their interest peaked, and lead them in the right direction.”

Organizers say they hope to see similar public safety days at other schools around the Cape Fear.