Town of Belville talks food trucks, Riverwalk upgrades, Mayfaire-esque town center

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — At a Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night, the Town of Belville made a decision regarding the future of food trucks at town events, and town leaders gave an update on repairs to the Brunswick Riverwalk and future plans.

The town has allowed food trucks at town events before, but these new guidelines will allow them to be at more events with better safety precautions.

Food trucks must get a permit through the town which will be valid for six months.

They will also have to get a temporary use permit for each event or location where they want to operate, and must be parked ten feet away from one another.

They must have non-expired propane tanks, and cannot operate between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Mayor Mike Allen says this was brought on in part by a need for more outdoor events due to COVID-19.

“Mainly we want to have more movies in our park, we’re expanding,” Allen said. “Hopefully next year we get back to normal more, and we can have more events with more people there. People can come in and maybe watch a movie, and they can have food.”

Food trucks in Belville cannot operate within 75 feet of a restaurant unless that restaurant gives permission.

Also on Monday, the town gave an update on repairs to the Brunswick Riverwalk Park and plans for the park’s future.

Town leaders honored six volunteers who worked to remove the boat ramp at the park which was damaged in Hurricane Isaias.

Mayor Allen says there is a grant coming in to replace the boat ramp, and he hopes to soon announce plans to enlarge the park and add more boardwalk.

He also discussed plans to develop a piece of property across from Town Hall on NC 133 which backs up to the river.

“We want it to be eventually almost like a Mayfaire that’s close to Wrightsville Beach, but you’ll have the waterfront,” Allen said. You’ll have shops, restaurants, yacht basin where you pull your boat in, and a water taxi service over to the Wilmington downtown.”

Allen says much more information about that project will be discussed at the start of the new year.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners voted to change the name of a road and voted in favor to annex in an area that is currently not part of the town.

Blackwell Road will be changed to Old Blackwell Road at the request of Brunswick County 911.

The Gregory Poole Equipment Company will be annexed into the Town of Belville, and the town will repave Gregory Road.