‘Vote Equality’ bus tour pushes NC to pass Equal Rights Amendment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was a busy day in Wilmington Tuesday, with voting efforts going on around the city just one week before election day.

The ‘Vote Equality’ Southern Bus Tour has traveled through several other North Carolina cities already. On Tuesday, the bus came through the Cape Fear, urging people to get out and vote for equality in this year’s election.

The bus, called ‘The Notorious RVG’, or ‘Ruthless Vote Getter’, made stops at the New Hanover county Government Center, New Hanover County Public Library, the 1898 Memorial, a number of one-stop voting sites and several other spots around town.

Leaders on the tour say the bus is traveling through North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, which have all yet to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

They say their goal is to encourage people to vote for equality.

“This is the election of our lives, and this is not a dead issue from the 70s,” Marla Barthen, who works with ‘Vote Equality’ in the Wilmington area, said. “This is front and center, this year for sure, and every year, so this is marking a starting point for where we go right after the election So this is setting us right up for where we need to go into the future and working towards equality.”

Barthen says the group first started as a grassroots effort, helping make Virginia the 38th state to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.