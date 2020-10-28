Brunswick County horse farm operator accused of embezzling more than $160K

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman is charged for allegedly embezzling more than $160,000 while operating a horse farm.

According to an arrest warrant, 69-year-old Ruth Johnson Jenkins embezzled $160,261.37 while she was the administrator and executor for Our Heroes, Inc. Horseplay Farms in Bolivia is the host for the non-profit organization. The farm’s website says Our Heroes “seeks to improve the quality of life for individuals through the use of Equine Assisted Learning (EAL), Equine Assisted Recreational Therapies, and Equine Activities.”

Jenkins also reportedly received a $3,500 donation from Landfall Foundation, Inc. after she wrote fake information on a grant application.

The warrant says she wrote on the grant that,” the equine assisted activities and therapies (EEAT) had a certified equine specialist therapist and mental health professional when the defendant knew she didn’t have any of the professionals.”

The warrant also shows she got a $500 check from Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation in Supply after stating she was a certified government financial manager on a grant application. However, Jenkins’ certification was reportedly voided in 2004.

The incidents happened from June 1-October 31, 2019, according to the warrant.

Jenkins is charged with embezzlement >=$100,000, and two counts of obtaining property false pretense.