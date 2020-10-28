Brunswick man honored as Volunteer of the Year by Special Olympics

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Special Olympics of North Carolina has honored a Brunswick County man as Volunteer of the Year.

Wes Juda was one of six people honored as outstanding individuals that support Special Olympics in North Carolina.

Juda launched the first-ever cycling program within Special Olympics Brunswick County in 2014. A spokesperson for the Olympics says that Juda has become an influential coach and mentor in the sport.

In 2019, he became a certified SONC volleyball coach, leading their team to a silver medal in his first year as coach.

In 2020, Juda planned the first-ever Polar Plunge fundraiser, raising a total of $40,000 in support of the local Special Olympics Brunswick County athletes competing in eleven Olympic-type sports.