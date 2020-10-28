Carolina Beach attempting to settle $850K lawsuit, denies wrongdoing

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach is settling a lawsuit while denying that they’ve done anything wrong or unlawful.

The lawsuit claims that the Town of Carolina Beach collected facility fees unlawfully from developers connecting to the town’s wastewater system from 2016 to 2018.

- Advertisement -

Carolina Beach denies any wrongdoing but is attempting to settle the case for $850,000.

WWAY has reached out to the mayor of Carolina Beach for comment but we have not heard back.

Visit here if you’d like to submit a claim form.