Fitting finale: Dodgers win title, Turner tests positive

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Turner was removed from Los Angeles’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series after registering Major League Baseball’s first positive coronavirus test in 59 days and wasn’t on the field as the Dodgers began enjoying the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Turner’s positive test moments after presenting the championship trophy to Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

Turner returned to the field about an hour after the game, posing for a team photo with his face mask pulled down.

The Dodgers won their first title since 1988 after coming up short in the World Series twice in the previous three years.