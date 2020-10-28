HOA wants woman to remove pole-dancing skeleton display

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) — A woman is going head to head with her homeowner’s association after complaints were filed over her “inappropriate” Halloween decorations that show skeletons dancing on poles.

Angela Nava lives in a community in Richmond.

- Advertisement -

She received a letter on Sunday saying she has 30 days to remove the decorations.

The letter said the decorations are “offensively positioned.”

“It’s modeled after an adult club,” she said. “We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it’s really been just a great creative outlet for me.”

Nava said the idea came up during the early stages of the pandemic.

“We’ve all been cooped up and it’s been just a terrible year,” said Nava. “We’ve just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we’re doing everything right.”

Read more here.