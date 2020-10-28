How new registered voters shifted NC political party lines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — More than 364,000 North Carolina residents have registered to vote since the last presidential election.

President Trump won North Carolina by 173,315 votes back in 2016. The new voters added to the state since then make up more than double that gap and can likely make a huge impact.

- Advertisement -

The addition of new registered voters shows the gap between Democrats and Republicans in the swing state is closing. Now 35% of North Carolina voters identify as Democrats and 30% of voters identify as Republican.

The Democratic Party has held the largest share of North Carolina voters for years, however since 2008, the share of voters has declined by 10%.

Read more here.