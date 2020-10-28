Local boy dies after fight with brain cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a sad update to a story we brought you last year.

A family who lost their Holly Ridge home in Hurricane Florence in 2018 had their world turned upside down again with a brain cancer diagnosis for their son, Perryn.

An excruciating headache sent Perryn to the hospital, and a tumor was discovered.

After a seven-hour operation, the tumor was successfully removed, but Perryn was diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma.

In January 2019, a stranger offered to drive Perryn’s dog across the country to reunite them after he was diagnosed with cancer while on vacation.

On Tuesday, a social media page set up to support Perryn and his family announced his death.

A visitation will be held Thursday and a funeral is scheduled for Friday.



Perryn went to Coastal Preparatory Academy. Flags were at half-staff on Tuesday.