NC State’s canine mascot, Tuffy II, has passed away

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — N.C. State’s canine mascot, Tuffy II, has passed away.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the wolf-looking, Tamaskan breed of dog died on Tuesday. During Saturday’s in the fall, Tuffy II had roamed the sidelines of Carter-Finley Stadium as 60,000 Wolfpack fans cheered on the school’s football team.

It is with deep sadness that we share that Tuffy II passed away in his sleep last night. Our thoughts are with the Downey family, Tuffy II left a lasting impact on the NC State community. pic.twitter.com/irvwd3hSfQ — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 27, 2020

Owner Joe Downey had recently posted a GoFundMe link after Tuffy II was diagnosed with a form of heart disease.

The university’s athletics department tweeted that Tuffy II had passed away in his sleep overnight.

The school had brought back a live mascot in 2010. That was the first time since 1970 that N.C. State had a live mascot on the sidelines.