NC State’s canine mascot, Tuffy II, has passed away

Tuffy II (Photo: NC State Athletics)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — N.C. State’s canine mascot, Tuffy II, has passed away.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the wolf-looking, Tamaskan breed of dog died on Tuesday. During Saturday’s in the fall, Tuffy II had roamed the sidelines of Carter-Finley Stadium as 60,000 Wolfpack fans cheered on the school’s football team.

Owner Joe Downey had recently posted a GoFundMe link after Tuffy II was diagnosed with a form of heart disease.

The university’s athletics department tweeted that Tuffy II had passed away in his sleep overnight.

The school had brought back a live mascot in 2010. That was the first time since 1970 that N.C. State had a live mascot on the sidelines.