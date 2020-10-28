NHRMC opens outpatient lab location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center Outpatient Laboratory Services has expanded to northern Brunswick County by opening an outpatient laboratory location in Leland.

The new space is within the NHRMC Health & Diagnostics building at Brunswick Forest, 1333 S. Dickinson Drive, Suite 100.

“We have a lot of patients who live in Brunswick County and elsewhere across the region who have traveled to Wilmington for their lab needs,” said Kevin Briggs, Administrator of Laboratory and Respiratory Care Services. “Our new location in Leland offers a more convenient, walk-in service closer to home to get the labs they need.”

Any provider can send patients to the location for lab work, including blood draws and other specimen collections or drop-offs. In addition to laboratory services and health & diagnostics, the medical office building also offers access to the following medical services: primary care, OB/GYN, gastroenterology, pulmonary, urology, and NHRMC Cancer Services.