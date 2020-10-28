Panthers look for season sweep of Falcons in prime time

(AP) — The Panthers are seeking a season sweep of the Falcons on Thursday night after winning 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two scores in that game and Mike Davis piled up 149 yards from scrimmage and also scored a touchdown.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday he is hopeful the team will get Christian McCaffrey back on the field.

The 2019 All-Pro running back has missed the last five games with a high ankle sprain.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan always seems to play well in Carolina.