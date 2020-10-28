People write tributes for Kindred Spirit Mailbox founder inside notebooks

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For decades the Kindred Spirit Mailbox in Sunset Beach has provided a safe space for people to express how they feel. Now, those same people are remembering the man that started it all.

Frank Nesmith started the well known Kindred Spirit Mailbox in the 1970’s on Bird Island.

This past July he died at the age of 93 leaving behind a legacy that won’t be forgotten. This is his birthday month, so throughout October people have been remembering all he did.

Tami Maxey and her husband visited the mailbox this summer and says it’s something they’ll never forget.

“I think it was a great time of renewal. We both wrote in the notebook. I don’t know what he wrote. He doesn’t know what I wrote, but um I think we both left there with a lot of peace afterward and just renewal.”



The Kindred Spirit Mailbox sits by itself in the sand on Bird Island. Once you arrive at Sunset Beach it is a 30-minute walk until you reach the spot the visitors call a “Symbol of Hope.”