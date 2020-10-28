RPD releases hundreds of dash cam videos from May demonstrations

RALEIGH (WTVD) — The Raleigh Police Department posted 583 videos to its YouTube page Tuesday afternoon, revealing dash and body camera footage from demonstrations across the city between May 30 and Jun. 1.

The footage includes protests at North Hills, Pointer Place and in downtown Raleigh.

- Advertisement -

In a news release, city officials said they joined Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown in petitioning the Superior Court to release all videos that captured interactions between officers and demonstrators during the protests.

While some of the videos are just a few seconds long, others are more than two hours.

In one video, several loud bangs are heard as officers clash with demonstrators, however, it is unclear what exactly is happening because the body camera capturing the event is blocked by the officer’s baton.

Read more here.