Topsail Beach bans driving on the beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) –Topsail Beach is no longer allowing cars on the beach.

The town normally allows drivers to purchase permits for their four wheel drives for fishing only during the winter.

- Advertisement -

But right now, the beach is too narrow. The concern is drivers could end up being pulled into the water or driving on the dunes.

Town Manager Michael Rose says they’ve experienced unusually high tides this year, causing far more erosion. Also, their beach nourishment plan to correct erosion won’t finish until late November.