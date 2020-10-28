Trump campaign announces president to rally in Fayetteville

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — President Donald Trump will be making yet another stop in North Carolina, his third visit to the state in two weeks.

The president will delivers remarks at a “Make America Great Again” victory rally in Fayetteville on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The event will take place at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on Airport Road. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., while the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

President Trump last spoke in North Carolina at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Yesterday, Oct. 27, Vice President Mike Pence held a rally at ILM Airport in Wilmington.