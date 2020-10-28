Young wild horse found dead on Shackleford Banks

Officials with Cape Lookout National Seashore say a younger horse recently died on the Shackleford Banks.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t discovered soon enough for our staff to determine what exactly caused the death at this time,” they said in a statement.

Officials did say it was not a recent foal and all those born this year are accounted for.

No other information on the age or gender of the horse is currently available but staff said their biologist should know more by Wednesday afternoon.

“The natural mortality rate for the horses on Shackleford Banks is about 6%,” officials wrote. “The total number of horses, including this year’s foals, on the island is now 118.”