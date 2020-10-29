Another Pender prison inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender Correctional Institution inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the inmate was tested for COVID-19 before he was hospitalized on Oct. 20. His positive test result was received the next day. His condition worsened and he died on Wednesday.

NCDPS says the man was in his mid-50s and had underlying health conditions.

“His death is tragic, and we are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons, said. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

He is the third COVID-19 related death among inmates at the Pender prison.