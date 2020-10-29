Big names helping Tillis; Cunningham discreet in campaigning

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — While North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis tries to make big splashes in the final days of his reelection bid, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham remains discreet with in-person campaigning.

Tillis planned to hold a Thursday morning event with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in Greensboro and attend President Donald Trump’s evening rally in Fayetteville.

- Advertisement -

Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are also coming to Tillis’ aid.

Cunningham’s campaign hasn’t released his public schedule. He’s been keeping to small, unannounced events, particularly since he acknowledged exchanging suggestive texts with a woman who’s not his wife.