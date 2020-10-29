Brunswick County man in jail under $2M bond for numerous drug charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is in the Brunswick County jail under a $2 million bond for numerous drug charges.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher John Clarida, 30, of Danford Road, was arrested Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.

Deputies reported seizing 94 grams of methamphetamine, 151 MDMA pills, 21 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, 56 grams of marijuana, and a .38 revolver.

Clarida was charged with trafficking in MDMA, possession of a firearm by a felon, along with 14 other charges.