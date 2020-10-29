Carolina’s governments targeted by militia, FBI documents say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSOC) — New search warrants reveal that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was among the targets of a militia group that investigators said plotted to kidnap and harm the governor of Michigan.

The group planned the attack against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for months but was caught earlier this month, according to the warrants, investigators said.

The group is accused of orchestrating the plot using online conversations and in-person meetings.

FBI documents state that one man, Barry Croft, posted on Facebook that he was going to Columbia, South Carolina because people there said they “wanted their governor in custody.” He also talked about coming with a sword.

