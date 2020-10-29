Crews shoots portion of indie film in New Hanover, Pender counties

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The film industry has been heating up recently and a new independent film has started production just in time for Halloween.

Ocracoke The Movie is a feature-length horror film about a 160-year-old vampire pretending to be a charming 20-year-old entrepreneur running the beach community of Ocracoke.

- Advertisement -

Production has started filming in Pender and New Hanover County.

The director of the film says they were mindful of choosing where to film to be sure and support the local film community.

“Wilmington is the best place to film movies,” Director Bea Noguera said. “We’re just trying to help the local film creators. We’re trying to keep it in the local area and in Ocracoke as well.”

If you want to learn more about the movie, visit here.