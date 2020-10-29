Feds: North Carolina couple dodged taxes for almost 10 years

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused a North Carolina couple of getting around paying income taxes for nearly a decade in order to pay for personal luxuries.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina says James and Susan Rice were indicted by a federal grand jury in Greensboro on Tuesday on conspiracy and tax evasion charges.

A news release says the couple is accused of failing to pay roughly $580,000 in employment taxes for James Rice’s orthopedic practice in Southern Pines.

The pair face more than 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of conspiracy, tax evasion, and employment tax.