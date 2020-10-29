Hundreds of Wilmington, Brunswick County residents wanted to take part in GenX exposure study

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina State University is looking for participants from Wilmington and Brunswick County for a GenX Exposure Study.

The five-year study, which aims at understanding GenX and other PFAS exposure in the Cape Fear River Basin, is expanding from its current 500 participants to more than 1,200.

Little is known right now about how GenX and other PFAS’ are stored in our bodies, their toxicity, or how long the chemicals will remain in the environment.

The study wants to address these questions.

People will be asked to provide a blood sample, complete a questionnaire, and have their height and weight measured. Blood will be analyzed to detect GenX and a suite of PFAS chemicals. Additionally, the blood will be tested to determine lipid levels and thyroid and liver function.

COVID-19 antibodies will also be measured in participants’ blood to help understand whether PFAS exposure affects immune response. In June, the Centers for Disease Control issued a statement about potential interactions between PFAS and COVID.

Interested participants should call (919) 515-1302. For more information about the GenX exposure study or questions about the testing, visit here.