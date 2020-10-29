Latino voters increase across North Carolina since 2016 election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — For many Latino voters, the 2020 election is not just about casting a ballot, it’s about making their voices heard.

More than 55,000 Latinos have registered to vote in North Carolina since 2016, an increase that has been steadily climbing in the last decade.

Latino voters now make up 2% more of North Carolina’s registered voters than they did in 2008.

Latinos aren’t just registering to vote, they are showing up. Turnout for Latino voters is almost three times higher than it was in 2016, according to data analyzed by NC Democracy.

