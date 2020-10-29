Merkel warns Germans of a ‘difficult winter’ as virus surges

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Germans to expect a “difficult winter” as the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in the country hit a new high.

Merkel spoke Thursday in Parliament a day after she and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed upon far-reaching restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of bars and restaurants, limits on social contacts and bans on concerts and other public events.

- Advertisement -

Germany’s disease control agency said authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total to close to half a million.

The Robert Koch Institute also recorded 89 additional deaths, taking the country’s total to 10,272.