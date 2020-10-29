More than 4 million North Carolinians have cast their ballot

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — North Carolina continues to see record turnout in early voting this year, the state hitting another milestone as polling stations close on Thursday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said Thursday evening more than four million North Carolinians have cast their ballots in the historic 2020 election; that’s 53% of registered voters in the state.

More than three million have shown up to vote early in-person and more than 867,000 voters sent their ballots in by mail.

In 61 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, more than half of registered voters have already cast their ballots.

