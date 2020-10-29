North Carolina AG: Company fined $150K for price gouging PPE

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says a company that he had accused of price gouging on personal protective equipment has been fined $150,000.

The AG’s office said in a statement that Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier filed the judgment on Wednesday against the New Jersey-based Stephen Gould Corporation.

Stein’s lawsuit claimed the company pitched millions of masks to state agencies, some hospitals, and nonprofits at a markup of more than 100 percent. He said it would have led to tens of millions of dollars in profits.

North Carolina’s price gouging statute prohibits charging too much for critical goods or services in times of crisis.

It remains in effect until Nov. 13.