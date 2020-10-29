North Carolina’s largest city reports 100th homicide in 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s largest city has recorded its 100th homicide of 2020.

The Charlotte Observer reports the fatal shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers found the unidentified person dead inside a home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Bryan Crum says the milestone was “troubling for us as detectives.”

Crum says the city can’t continue to lose community members in this manner.

Charlotte’s 99th homicide was recorded Tuesday night when 30-year-old Robert Lee Darby was shot in east Charlotte and died at a hospital. So far, there have been no arrests in either case.