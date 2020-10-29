Prison inmates entitled to federal stimulus checks but deadline looms

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Plenty has happened since those $1,200 stimulus checks started going out in March — but for people serving time in federal and state prisons, much of the information has been conflicting and the rest has been confusing.

Now, local advocates are working to beat the clock so prisoners get the money a federal judge ruled they are owed.

“Within a week and one day, 350 people have called — family members and people in prison,” said Kerwin Pittman about the flood of state prison calling the hotline set up by Emancipate NC to spread the word that inmates do qualify for the coronavirus relief aid.

Pittman partnering with Emancipate to connect with eligible prisoners.

