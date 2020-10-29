Public library goes virtual for Storytime! to keep kids learning during pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With COVID-19 still impacting our daily lives, many parents are searching for new activities to both entertain their kids and keep them learning, and New Hanover County Public Libraries are stepping in to help.

They’ve introduced “Storytime,” a Facebook live group that families can tune into for live story time segments.

Mr. Scooter, Mr. Max, and Miss Jamie host the program three times a week.

Kids can dance, take part in activities, and read a new book.

Children’s Services Coordinator Susan DeMarco says it’s a fun way to get kids reading and moving and the librarians are so entertaining it’ll keep their attention.

“One thing we do is keep it a little shorter than we do when it’s in person,” DeMarco said. “And then just really keeping the pace going, choosing the most engaging books, and really getting them moving. So encouraging them to move along at home.”

Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. on Thursdays.