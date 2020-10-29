Restaurant owners win suit against insurer for COVID losses

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A spokesperson for a company run by a North Carolina restaurant owner says the owner has won a lawsuit filed against his insurance company for coverage of business losses due to the pandemic.
Giorgios Hospitality Group spokesperson Jennifer Noble Kelly told WRAL-TV Wednesday that a Durham County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of Giorgios Bakatsias and another owner in the lawsuit earlier this month.
Bakatsias and the other owner, Matt Kelly, sued Cincinnati Insurance Company in May for payment of lost business income and other expenses as a result of the pandemic.
A spokeswoman for the insurance company says the company doesn’t believe business interruption coverage applies in this case.